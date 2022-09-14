Package Explosion at Northeastern University: What We Know About the Investigation

A package delivered to Northeastern University exploded when it was opened Tuesday night, launching a multi-agency investigation and sending a staff member to the hospital with minor injuries.

The package was delivered to Holmes Hall on Leon Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Northeastern University said, and detonated when a 45-year-old male employee opened it. He was taken to the hospital with what are being described as minor hand injuries.

#BREAKING: one person hurt after suspicious package detonation @Northeastern building on Leon St. around 7:15p



Bomb squad on scene



Victim taken to hospital, expected to be OK@NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/4DVqyh97Sl — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) September 14, 2022

NBC News has learned that the package was a Pelican case, and that a note was also found. Officials have not described its contents.

NBC News: At approximately 7:15pm a person at Boston’s Northeastern University sustained hand lacerations and other minor injuries when they attempted to open a Pelican-type case and a minor explosion occurred, multiple law enforcement officials tell @jonathan4ny and myself. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) September 14, 2022

That building was evacuated, amid a response from several agencies, including the Boston Bomb Squad, Boston police, Boston fire and Boston EMS. A spokesperson from the FBI said they were assisting in the investigation as well.

The Boston Police Department confirmed during a news conference Tuesday night that a second package was also found, and rendered safe by the bomb squad.

"FBI Boston is offering its full support to our partners, especially the Boston Police Department, including the full resources of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, as well as our evidence response team and special agent bomb techs," Jason Cromartie with FBI Boston said.

After a package exploded at a Northeastern University building Tuesday, Boston police, the FBI, Mayor Michelle Wu and others gave updates on the investigation.

During that news conference, police were asked if there was a threat to the general public, to which they said that the investigation was ongoing and updates would be provided later.

Northeastern University police stressed that the campus was secure as investigators work.

"It’s very important to note that our campus is secure and we will maintain a secure campus in perpetuity," Northeastern University Police Chief Michael Davis said.

Other officials in the area weighed in on the situation, emphasizing that the situation is being monitored with a close eye.

"I take very seriously that this city is home to everyone's young people...we want to make sure to emphasize that this is of the utmost priority, the safety and wellbeing of all of our young people here," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Authorities were investigating Tuesday night after a package delivered to the building exploded.

"We're monitoring the situation at Northeastern and we're ready to work with the university and our law enforcement partners on any prosecutions that may develop," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "The quick and thorough response by Boston Police and other agencies is the start of a comprehensive investigation to determine exactly what occurred here."

Northeastern's evening classes at Behrakis, Shillman, Ryder, Kariotis, Dockser and West F were all canceled.