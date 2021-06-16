skydiving

Parachutist Attempts Skydiving Record in Ellington

A Connecticut parachutist spent Wednesday attempting to break a state skydiving record.

Doug Hendrix was at Ellington Airport all day in an effort to make 100 jumps in a single day.

Hendrix is an instructor and demonstration jumper with Connecticut Parachutists, Inc. in Ellington.

The current, unofficial skydiving record in Connecticut is 61 jumps in one day, according to The Patch in Ellington.

Connecticut Parachutists, Inc. also ran a raffle coinciding with the attempt at the record to raise money for the Ellington Fire Department.

