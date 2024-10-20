Parents, guardians encouraged to discuss road safety for National Teen Driver Safety Week

Teaching young drivers to be responsible on the road. National Teen Driver Safety Week kicks off Sunday as a way to get teens to practice safe driving habits. Federal statistics show car crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers across the country.

For teens, being on the road for the first time can feel like a rite of passage. Being able to drive is also a conversation parents and guardians are having with these young drivers.

“I’m always talking with her to drive more careful,” Lauren Bachner, of Newington, said regarding her granddaughter.

Sunday kicks off National Teen Driver Safety Week. During that time, the Connecticut Department of Transportation is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, asking parents and guardians to talk to teen drivers about being safe on the road. Some say it’s a good idea.

“Very important. I don’t think they take into account the laws and the way they should be driving,” Steve Tosta, of Southington, said.

DOT says some of the key risks include alcohol use, inconsistent or no seat belt use, and distracted driving. One public safety expert says another risk factor could be teens being influenced by movies or social media.

“That's emulating what they've seen on either movies with the Fast and Furious series or on TikTok, and consequently, these type of dangerous type activities can lead to death,” Ken Gray, a criminal justice professor at the University of New Haven, said.

According to DOT, an estimated 1,037 drivers 15 to 18 years old were injured in motor vehicle crashes in our state in 2022. An estimated 2,033 people were injured in crashes involving teen drivers…accounting for almost 6 percent of all those injured on the roadway that year. It’s stats like these that are making parents aware.

“With a potential teen driver in the near future, with my daughter, I mean yeah, definitely want to make sure we’re taking all the precautions we can,” Lawton Arnold, of West Hartford, said.

DOT says during this school year, they’ll be bringing out two programs to high schools across the state raising awareness of impaired or distracted driving.