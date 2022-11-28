A man with a rifle broke into a home in Norwich early Monday morning while three children were home and the parents held him down until police officers arrived, police said. A second person suspected of being involved has not been found.

During the struggle over the rifle, a gunshot was fired into the ceiling, according to police.

When the residents of the home on Cliff Street in Norwich called 911 at 5:38 a.m., they were fighting with the suspect and told dispatchers that someone was in the residence with a gun, police said.

When officers arrived, the husband and wife were holding the suspect down on their bedroom floor.

Three children were home during the home invasion, and one was in the parent’s bedroom, according to police.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man, was transported to William W. Backus Hospital after he was injured during the fight over the rifle.

He was charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor, home invasion, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of high-capacity magazine, illegal possession of an assault rifle and assault in the third degree. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The residents believed another person was involved in the home invasion but left.

A K-9 was brought in and did not find a second suspect.

Police said that person, who possible goes by the name of “Mel,” has not been caught and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said they believe the home invasion was targeted.

Anyone with information should call Detective Lawton at (860) 886-5561 EXT #3157, email tlawton@cityofnorwich.org or call the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561, extension 4.