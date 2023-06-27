Parkville Market will celebrate Pride month with first Out and About Market

Hartford's Parkville Market is wrapping up Pride Month with a big celebration.

On Friday, June 30, it will be home to all kinds of food, entertainment, and the first Out and About Market, which aims to highlight LGBTQ-owned businesses in Connecticut and beyond.

One of the vendors is Hartford resident and artist Majesty Reyes.

"I've been doing art since I was very little," said Reyes.

Today, art is her career. Reyes is a graphic designer and on the side runs The Curious Creative LLC. That's where she sells her digital prints, stickers, and tote bags. She also teaches paint workshops in Hartford.

"I think especially in the Latinx community, growing up Puerto Rican, there's just such a stigma about being vulnerable and about being emotional," said Reyes.

But Reyes says art allows her to challenge this stigma and be herself.

"As an LGBTQ artist, it's really important to me to be very expressive, and I just want to be able to share that with my community and have shared experiences," said Reyes.

This Friday, you'll get meet her and entrepreneurs like Sam Giardina.

"For me, I was born a female. And I've realized since then that I relate more to masculine things. My gender is male," said Giardina.

Sam is a photographer and uses his talents to raise awareness about being transgender.

"So, they kind of tell me about their journey, like what has been the hardest for them, what has been the happiest moments for them, and I create these editorial concepts," said Giardina.

Sam has also captured his own journey through photography. He says one of his favorite projects was recreating some of his childhood photos as the person he is today.

"I took all the happiest pictures I had of myself when I was little, and I wanted to recreate those as future, present me," said Giardina.

This year, organizers are spreading the message that Parkville Market not only celebrates food and culture, but also identity.

"My goal is to always ensure that we are creating a safe space, no matter if it's dancing, shopping, if it's vending, it's for people to know that this is a hub for the community," said Sunni Patterson, Events Coordinator at Parkville Market.

Artists like Sam and Majesty say they are grateful to share their work and who they are with their community.

The Out and About Market is just one part of this pride celebration. There will be drag bingo, the NOH8 Campaign will be offering photo shoots, and the nationwide LOVE mural will be installed to celebrate the LGTBQ community year-round.

The mural unveiling starts at 4 p.m. The pride celebration is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and admission is free.