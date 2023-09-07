State trooper taken to hospital after crash on Gold Star Bridge in Groton

A state trooper is one of two people taken to the hospital following an accident on the Gold Star Bridge in Groton Thursday afternoon, state police said.

Authorities said a portion of the bridge is closed following the multi-car crash. Connecticut State Police said a trooper's cruiser was involved in the crash, and the officer is being taken to the hospital.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. I-95 North is shut down between exits 85 and 86. Traffic is being diverted off exit 85, troopers said.

The crash was reported at about 3:10 p.m. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.