Part of Interstate 95 in Stratford is closed following a car crash in the area, according to state police.

Troopers said the highway is closed in the northbound direction at exit 32.

Drivers should expect delays if traveling in or around the area.

#CTtraffic Interstate 95 Northbound, Exit 32 in the town of Stratford is closed. Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle accident in the area. Expect delays if traveling in or around the area. #TroopG — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 28, 2020

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.