Part of Route 6 in Bristol to close to vehicles for railroad crossing replacement

Part of Route 6 in Bristol will be closed to vehicles over the weekend while a railroad crossing is replaced.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said work to replace the railroad crossing on Route 6, or Farmington Avenue, is scheduled to begin around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The area near the rail crossing will be closed to all vehicular traffic for around 72 hours.

The existing railroad crossing on Route 6 near the intersection of Route 69 will be replaced.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A detour will be set up for vehicles, but bicyclists and pedestrians will be able to cross through a designated area and will not be detoured.

The DOT said all businesses on Route 6 will be accessible during construction.

Detours will be posted on Routes 69, 72, and 229 to bypass the construction site.

Drivers, as well as commercial vehicle operators, will need to use the detours to avoid local streets and low underpasses.

The DOT said this is a private construction project conducted by Berkshire and Eastern Railroad, which owns the freight rail line.

The railroad crossing at Maple Street is also being replaced. That work is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16.

The DOT said a 36-hour detour will be in place in the immediate vicinity of the rail crossing.