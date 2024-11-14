Parts of Connecticut are now in severe drought while the rest of the state is in moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Most of Litchfield County and parts of Hartford and Fairfield counties are now in severe drought, according to the report released on Thursday morning.

A small part of Windham County is also in severe drought.

The rest of the state is under moderate drought.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The fire danger for the state remains high as dry conditions persist.