StormTracker

Parts of Connecticut are now in severe drought

NBC Connecticut

Parts of Connecticut are now in severe drought while the rest of the state is in moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Most of Litchfield County and parts of Hartford and Fairfield counties are now in severe drought, according to the report released on Thursday morning.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A small part of Windham County is also in severe drought.

The rest of the state is under moderate drought.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The fire danger for the state remains high as dry conditions persist.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us