Norwalk

Passenger Steals Cab at Gunpoint in Norwalk: Police

norwalk police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A passenger stole a taxi cab at gunpoint in Norwalk and police are trying to identify the man.

Police said a passenger with a gun carjacked an EverReady Taxi Cab in the area of Ward Street and Random Road around 9 p.m. Friday.

The man police are looking for is around 50-years-old, weighs around 200 pounds and was wearing a black short sleeved shirt with a “Batman” symbol, blue jeans, a black baseball cap and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Sura at 203-854-3039 or email him at jsura@norwalkct.org.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us