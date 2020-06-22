Passenger Steals Cab at Gunpoint in Norwalk: Police

A passenger stole a taxi cab at gunpoint in Norwalk and police are trying to identify the man.

Police said a passenger with a gun carjacked an EverReady Taxi Cab in the area of Ward Street and Random Road around 9 p.m. Friday.

The man police are looking for is around 50-years-old, weighs around 200 pounds and was wearing a black short sleeved shirt with a “Batman” symbol, blue jeans, a black baseball cap and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Sura at 203-854-3039 or email him at jsura@norwalkct.org.