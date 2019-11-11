Patient at Gaylord Finds Way to Help Ghana

A Waterbury man recovering after having a stroke is now working with the hospital where he was staying to help others a world away.

George Ayisi-Boahene, who was born in Ghana, is a patient at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare in Wallingford after recently suffering a stroke.

“I came up from therapy and I came to my room and I saw the guy coming to remove the TV,” Ayisi-Boahene said.

He noticed the hospital didn’t want the TVs anymore and told NBC Connecticut he’s donating them to people in Ghana through a nonprofit organization he founded.

“I’ would like them to have the same opportunity,” he said.

“We were very happy to help,” said Joy Savulak, publicist for Gaylord Specialty Health Care. “It’s very inspiring to know that a gentleman like George, who is recovering from his own challenges, has other people in his mind first and foremost.”

Gaylord Specialty Healthcare is giving Ayisi-Boahene other items they would have otherwise recycled or thrown away.

“Not only are we donating our TVs, but also we’re donating a host of mattresses, and other supplies like walkers and wheelchairs,” Savulak said.

The supplies will go to the organization's warehouse in the Bronx, and then to Ghana, where they will go to places like schools and hospitals.

Ayisi-Boahene says he’ll add these to the other items he’s been collecting. He’s not sure when they will ship it all to Ghana, but said when he gets there, they will go a long way.

“I’ve seen that the need is there, he said. “That is why it is so important for me to give back to the people over there,” he said.