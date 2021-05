A doorbell camera helped solved the mystery of the missing Amazon package delivery and the culprit in the caper turned out to be the family’s own puppy.

David Bessette went to his porch right after receiving a delivery from Amazon, but the package was not there.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Then, Bessette’s wife checked the doorbell camera and found the package neatly placed on the back steps.

It turns out the family’s 5-month-old puppy, Bailey, fetched the package and moved it.