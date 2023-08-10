Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Stratford

A woman has died after being struck by a car on Lordship Boulevard in Stratford Thursday night.

Stratford police said they were called to the area after a car traveling westbound allegedly struck the woman. Police said the car came to a rest over the town line in Bridgeport.

The driver, from Bridgeport, was arrested and is charged with driving under the influence. Authorities said more charges are expected.

The woman's identity has not yet been released. The accident remains under investigation.