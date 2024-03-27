Pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Cheshire

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Cheshire on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to South Main Street and South Brooksvale Road around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a collision.

Authorities determined a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

It is believed the injuries are serious, but non-life threatening.

The collision is under investigation.