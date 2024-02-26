Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Bloomfield

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with injuries after being hit by a car in Bloomfield Monday night.

Police responded to the area of Cottage Grove Road and Tyler Street for a reported pedestrian crash at about 6:20 p.m. Responding officers found a man lying in the road.

The man, who is in his 40s, was breathing, but unresponsive, according to police. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

The driver told police that they had a green light and didn't see the pedestrian.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.