Bloomfield

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Bloomfield

By Angela Fortuna

bloomfield police generic

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with injuries after being hit by a car in Bloomfield Monday night.

Police responded to the area of Cottage Grove Road and Tyler Street for a reported pedestrian crash at about 6:20 p.m. Responding officers found a man lying in the road.

The man, who is in his 40s, was breathing, but unresponsive, according to police. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

The driver told police that they had a green light and didn't see the pedestrian.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Bloomfieldpedestrian crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us