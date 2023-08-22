Pedestrian in critical condition after New Haven crash

A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were struck by a car on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Tuesday morning.

The police department said they responded to an accident involving a pedestrian near the Route 15 North off-ramp at about 11 a.m.

The driver told police she was traveling on Whalley Avenue when she approached a three-way intersection. After the light turned green, she proceeded through the intersection when a pedestrian unexpectedly crossed in front of her, the woman told authorities.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene and is fully cooperating with police.

The Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is conducting an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.