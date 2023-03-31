Pedestrian Killed in Hartford Hit-and-Run Crash

A pedestrian has been struck and killed in Hartford and police are looking for the person responsible.

The police department said they're responding to the area of Main Street near Rosemont Street.

There's a heavy police presence in the area and the road appears to be blocked off.

NBC Connecticut Police investigate a fatal Hartford hit-and-run.

Police didn't immediately provide information about the suspect. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.