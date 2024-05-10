Man struck by vehicle in Bridgeport has serious injuries: police

A man has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Bridgeport on Thursday evening, according to police.
Police said calls came in just before 5:30 p.m. that a person had been struck at East Main Street and Spring Street and firefighters, police officers and medics responded.
The victim was taken to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for severe injuries to his upper back, police said.
