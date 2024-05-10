Bridgeport

Man struck by vehicle in Bridgeport has serious injuries: police

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A man has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Bridgeport on Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said calls came in just before 5:30 p.m. that a person had been struck at East Main Street and Spring Street and firefighters, police officers and medics responded. 

The victim was taken to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for severe injuries to his upper back, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us