Hartford

2 pedestrians injured after being hit by car in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Two pedestrians have injuries after they were hit by a car in Hartford on Monday night.

Hartford police said they were called to the area of Nelson and Garden streets for a reported pedestrian crash.

Both pedestrians have non-life threatening injuries. The driver fled the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
