2 pedestrians injured after being hit by car in Hartford

Two pedestrians have injuries after they were hit by a car in Hartford on Monday night.
Hartford police said they were called to the area of Nelson and Garden streets for a reported pedestrian crash.
Both pedestrians have non-life threatening injuries. The driver fled the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.