Penguin Plunge Held in Middletown Benefits Special Olympics CT

A group of brave people jumped into very cold water in Middletown on Saturday to support a good cause.

The Penguin Plunge is a fundraiser that takes place all across the state and benefits Special Olympics Connecticut.

Newcomers who participated said they had a good time.

"I wanted to do something crazy. I just turned 51," said one participant.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"I came out here today completely blind and then I only went in about waist deep. Overall, great experience," added Phoenix Bekanich, of Avon.

There are several other Penguin Plunges scheduled across the state including:

Anyone wishing to participate can also do the virtual Penguin Plunge through April 30.

NBC Connecticut is a proud sponsor of Special Olympics Connecticut.