Middletown

Penguin Plunge Held in Middletown Benefits Special Olympics CT

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of brave people jumped into very cold water in Middletown on Saturday to support a good cause.

The Penguin Plunge is a fundraiser that takes place all across the state and benefits Special Olympics Connecticut.

Newcomers who participated said they had a good time.

"I wanted to do something crazy. I just turned 51," said one participant.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"I came out here today completely blind and then I only went in about waist deep. Overall, great experience," added Phoenix Bekanich, of Avon.

There are several other Penguin Plunges scheduled across the state including:

Anyone wishing to participate can also do the virtual Penguin Plunge through April 30.

Local

healthcare 1 hour ago

Face the Facts: Proposal Could Lower the Cost of Healthcare in Connecticut

rent increases 1 hour ago

Face the Facts: CT Senator Talks About Why He Opposes Proposed Rent Cap

NBC Connecticut is a proud sponsor of Special Olympics Connecticut.

This article tagged under:

Middletownspecial olympics connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us