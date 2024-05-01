2 people taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Bolton

Two people have been taken to the hospital with reported injuries after a motorcycle crash in Bolton on Wednesday.

State police said they were called to the scene of a crash involving a car and motorcycle. It happened just after 5 p.m. on West Road, or Route 85, near School Street.

Troopers said serious injuries are being reported, and two people were hospitalized.

Route 85 is shut down in the area as police conduct their investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.