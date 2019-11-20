People’s United Bank to Close 18 Connecticut Branches

People’s United Bank is closing 18 Connecticut branches as part of consolidation efforts following the acquisition of United.
The following locations will be closing between December 2019 and April 2020.
- Bristol - 888 Farmington Ave.
- Enfield Big Y - 65 Palomba Dr.
- Glastonbury - 1009 Hebron Ave.
- Greenwich - 415 Greenwich Ave.
- South Windsor - 161 Nevers Rd.
- Southington - 158 N Main St.
- Waterford - 124B Boston Post Rd.
- West Hartford - 102 Lasalle Rd.
- Westport - 370 Post Rd E.
- Manchester - 768 N Main St.
- Rockville - 25 Park St.
- South Windsor - 1645 Ellington Rd.
- Enfield - 231 Hazard Ave.
- Glastonbury - 2670 Main St.
- Hartford - 151 Asylum St.
- Manchester Big Y - 234 Tolland Tpke.
- Vernon Circle - 35 Talcottville Rd.
- Windsor Locks - 20 Main Street
People’s United CEO Jack Barnes said the closures are intended to reduce overlap after the acquisition.
Local
“United customers will have access to our in-store Stop & Shop branches across Connecticut, which offer full-service, extended-hour banking, seven days a week. Combined with our personalized mobile and online banking services, we feel our presence state-wide is stronger than ever, and we look forward to building relationships with the loyal customers of United Bank,” he said in a media statement.