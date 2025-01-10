Bridgeport

Person accused of stabbing victim in the chest in Bridgeport in custody

One person is in the hospital after being stabbed in the chest in Bridgeport and another person is in custody.

Police said they received reports of a stabbing in the 60 block of Ashley Street at 1:43 p.m. on Thursday.

They found the victim at the scene and the person was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

No information was available on the status of injuries.

Officers also found the suspect and took the person into custody, police said.

An investigation is underway.

