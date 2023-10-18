Person being transported to hospital kicks emergency responder in New Haven: PD

A person that was being transported to the hospital for a psychological evaluation allegedly kicked an EMT, causing her to fall and hit her head, police said.

Authorities said a person was being taken to Yale New Haven Hospital at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. They were able to break free from restraints, so emergency responders pulled over to try and control them.

That's when a fight broke out between the individual and an EMT. Officers that were following the ambulance tried to help, but were unable to get inside because the door was locked.

The person arrested allegedly kicked an EMT, causing her to fall to the sidewalk and hit her head. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of a possible concussion, according to police.

Authorities said the person was taken to the hospital for a psych evaluation and was arrested. No additional information was immediately available.