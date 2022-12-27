Person Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Waterbury

A person has been taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in Waterbury Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to the area of East Main Street and Maple Street at about 8:20 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash.

Responding officers found a woman in her 20s at the scene. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver stayed at the scene and isn't injured. East Main Street remains closed between Maple Street and Baldwin Street.

The crash is under investigation.