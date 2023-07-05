Train service halted at Union Station in New Haven after shooting: officials

All train service at Union Station in New Haven has been halted after a shooting broke out Wednesday night, according to a Metro-North spokesperson.

A person that was shot has been taken to the hospital, a city official told NBC Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police said they are responding to the scene. State police did not provide specific information about the incident.

A large police presence can be seen in the area. Metro-North said no trains can go in or out of Union Station until further notice.

New Haven Line service is delayed at New Haven because of police activity. pic.twitter.com/hdGIuJq1ab — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) July 6, 2023

The New Haven Police Department and state police are investigating. An NBC Connecticut crew is at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.