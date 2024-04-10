East Hampton

Person hospitalized after East Hampton house fire

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in East Hampton on Wednesday.

Fire officials said they responded to a home on Bevin Boulevard for a reported structure fire just after 2:30 p.m.

Responding firefighters found a two-story home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof. A second alarm was struck to bring in more help.

The East Hampton Ambulance Association said one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Two others were evaluated at the scene, but they didn't want to go to the hospital.

Crews were on scene for about an hour and a half. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

