Person in Critical Condition After Getting Struck by Vehicle in Stamford Hit-and-Run: PD

One person is in critical condition after police said he or she was struck by a vehicle in Stamford over the weekend and investigators are looking for information about a vehicle they believe was involved.

Officers were called to Wilson Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a person that had possibly been hit by a vehicle.

According to investigators, the pedestrian who was hit, later identified as a 45-year-old Stamford resident, was transported to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian remains in Stamford Hospital ICU in critical, but stable condition, they added.

Police said evidence at the scene led investigators to believe the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, but the vehicle fled before emergency personnel arrived. There were no witnesses at the scene that could provide information to officers.

Using surveillance cameras in the neighborhood and City of Stamford traffic cameras, authorities said they have identified a possible suspect vehicle. They said it is a dark-colored, 4-door sedan, possibly an Acura TL, with a sunroof with an unknown Connecticut license plate.

The vehicle appeared to be occupied by at least three people and the driver appeared to be a man, authorities said. There also appears to be front-end damage and damage to the hood of the vehicle, investigators added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jeffrey Booth or Ofc. Daniel Oliva at (203) 977-4712.