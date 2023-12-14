Person injured after nighttime shooting in New Haven

A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Grand Avenue in New Haven Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the area, between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue, at about 7:35 p.m. Responding officers found a person that had been shot.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

