new haven

Person injured after nighttime shooting in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBC Connecticut

A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Grand Avenue in New Haven Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the area, between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue, at about 7:35 p.m. Responding officers found a person that had been shot.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

new havenshooting
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us