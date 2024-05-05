West Hartford home likely uninhabitable after fire

Multiple rooms of a home in West Hartford are damaged after a fire late Saturday night and the home is now likely uninhabitable.

Dispatchers received a report of a fire alarm at a home on Cliffmore Road from a fire alarm monitoring company around 11:45 p.m. Shortly after, someone in the home reported a loud noise that caused them to run out to a neighbor's house.

When crews arrived, they found visible smoke and a working fire at the front of the house. Firefighters began extinguishing the fire inside of the home and knocked it down around 15 minutes after arriving.

According to fire officials, there was significant smoke damage throughout the home and there was fire damage in multiple rooms. The home is being evaluated by West Hartford building officials, but it is believed that the home is not habitable.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.