Person Injured, Cat Dies After Fire in West Hartford

One person was taken to the hospital and a cat has died after a fire in West Hartford Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home on South Highland Street just after 11 a.m. after receiving a report of a fire on the third floor.

Residents of the house told police officers and firefighters that all the people who were in the house got out, but the pet was still inside.

One adult was transported to a hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Firefighters found the pet. Officials tried to resuscitate the cat at the scene and a local veterinarian’s office, but it did not survive, according to fire officials.

The fire was under control in around half an hour.

The fire floor is uninhabitable, and the rest of the building is being checked.

The West Hartford fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.