West Hartford

Person Injured, Cat Dies After Fire in West Hartford

Fire on South Highland Street in West Hartford
NBC Connecticut

One person was taken to the hospital and a cat has died after a fire in West Hartford Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home on South Highland Street just after 11 a.m. after receiving a report of a fire on the third floor.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Residents of the house told police officers and firefighters that all the people who were in the house got out, but the pet was still inside.

One adult was transported to a hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Local

UConn Football 60 mins ago

UConn Football Team To Host First Pride Game

west haven 2 hours ago

Connecticut Lawmaker Arrested Amid Probe of West Haven Spending

Firefighters found the pet. Officials tried to resuscitate the cat at the scene and a local veterinarian’s office, but it did not survive, according to fire officials.

The fire was under control in around half an hour.

The fire floor is uninhabitable, and the rest of the building is being checked.

The West Hartford fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us