Bloomfield

1 dead after house fire in Bloomfield

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person has died after a house fire in Bloomfield late Sunday night.

More than two dozen firefighters were called to the home on Alexander Road around 11:15 p.m.

According to the fire chief, one person died in the fire. The person's identity has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The fire damaged the house and fire officials said it is now uninhabitable.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bloomfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us