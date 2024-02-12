1 dead after house fire in Bloomfield

One person has died after a house fire in Bloomfield late Sunday night.

More than two dozen firefighters were called to the home on Alexander Road around 11:15 p.m.

According to the fire chief, one person died in the fire. The person's identity has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire damaged the house and fire officials said it is now uninhabitable.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.