Person Killed in Fiery Crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill

State police are trying to identify the person who was killed in a fiery crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill Monday evening.

Police said the person was driving north on I-91 just north of Exit 23 around 5:40 p.m. when they went off the highway into the grass median and then crashed into the bridge support. The car burst into flames.

The driver was killed. So far, police have not been able to identify the driver or determine the make and model of the car.

The crash shut down I-91 North and the Elm Street bridge for more than an hour.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam video of the accident is asked to call Trooper First Class John Wilson at Troop H in Hartford at (860) 534-1098 or by email at john.wilson@ct.gov.