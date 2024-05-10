thompson

Person seriously injured after assault in Thompson

A person is seriously injured after being assaulted in Thompson on Friday evening.

State police said they were called to Fabyan Road at about 5:10 p.m. for a reported assault.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

No specific information about the assault was immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

