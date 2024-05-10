Person seriously injured after assault in Thompson

A person is seriously injured after being assaulted in Thompson on Friday evening.

State police said they were called to Fabyan Road at about 5:10 p.m. for a reported assault.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

No specific information about the assault was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation remains ongoing.