Person seriously injured in three-car crash that closed road in Farmington

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and part of Fienemann Road is closed after a crash involving three vehicles in Farmington.

Farmington Police responded to the area of Feinemann road near the I-84 east on-ramp around 5:30 this evening.

One person was transported to the hospital by LifeStar and has serious injuries. Two other people are being evaluated for injuries at the hospital.

Fienemann Road is closed between Colt Highway and the New Britain town line. The I-84 westbound and eastbound exit 37 off-ramps are closed.