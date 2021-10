One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Waterbury Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to 1711 North Main St. after reports of gunfire. They found a male victim who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.