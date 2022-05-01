Person Stabbed at Bar in Hartford: Police

A person was injured after being stabbed at a bar in downtown Hartford, police said.

Officials responded to the El Boho Cafe on Park Street at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday for a reported stabbing.

Responding officers were told that a person was already taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle.

The person who was stabbed sustained a non-life threatening injury to the chest, according to authorities.

Officials said they didn't find any crime scene, witnesses, suspects or additional evidence at the bar. The Major Crimes Division is investigating.