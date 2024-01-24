Lotto

Person strikes gold with $2 million lotto win in Milford

A Mega Millions lucky ticket was sold at a Milford store, landing in a massive prize.

By Lia Holmes

Someone's $2 million richer after winning a major prize in Milford earlier this month.

The CT lottery called it "double luck" as they sold a $100,000 ticket followed by the Mega Millions win.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions ticket were 3-18-27-29-64.

The tickets were sold at 400 Boston Post Rd. in Milford. As a way to celebrate the win, the store's owner offered free pizza and coffee to its costumers.

Winning tickets of $50,000 or larger must be claimed in person at CT Lottery Headquarters.

Winners must provide two valid forms of signed identification, one of which must be a photo ID.

