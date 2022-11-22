Person Struck by Train in Milford

Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m.

Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

The 12:34pm train from Grand Central Terminal to New Haven is canceled because of a person that was struck by a train near Milford. Customers will be accommodated by the 1:04pm train from Grand Central Terminal to New Haven. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) November 22, 2022

Officials say the impact to service is minimal and trains are operating on nearby tracks.

No additional information was immediately available.