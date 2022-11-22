Person Struck by Train in Milford

Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m.
Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the extent of their injuries remains unknown.
Officials say the impact to service is minimal and trains are operating on nearby tracks.
No additional information was immediately available.
