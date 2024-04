A person was struck by a vehicle on Route 2 West in Bozrah late Sunday night.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the person was struck around 11:45 p.m.

Authorities have not released details about any possible injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours between exits 23 and 22.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The area has since reopened.