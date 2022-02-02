Manchester

Person Transported to the Hospital After Pedestrian Crash in Manchester

manchester police night
NBCConnecticut.com

A person has been taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in Manchester Wednesday evening, police said.

Officials said they were called to the scene in the area of Hilliard Street and New State Road.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the car involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with officials.

The Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Services Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene.

The accident is under investigation.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

ManchesterManchester policepedestrian crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us