Person Transported to the Hospital After Pedestrian Crash in Manchester

A person has been taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in Manchester Wednesday evening, police said.

Officials said they were called to the scene in the area of Hilliard Street and New State Road.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the car involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with officials.

The Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Services Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene.

The accident is under investigation.