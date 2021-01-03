Stamford

Person With Serious Injuries After Being Struck By Car in Stamford

A person has serious injuries after they were struck by a car in Stamford Sunday evening.

The crash happened at approximately 5:34 p.m. in the area of 285 West Main St.

Officials said initial investigation found that a car was traveling eastbound on West Main Street when it struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street.

The pedestrian that was hit, a 67-year-old Stamford resident believed to be homeless, is in critical condition, according to police.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police.

No charges have been filed at this point and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials are asking anyone that may have witnessed the crash to call 203-977-4712.

