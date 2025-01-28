Pet cat killed in Windsor house fire

A pet cat was killed in a house fire in Windsor early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 600 block of Kennedy Road for a report of a fire.

An occupant in the home woke up and smelled something strange before determining the dryer was on fire, according to fire officials.

The smoke detectors alerted a second person in the home to the fire.

Both occupants and a dog were able to safely get out of the home, however, fire officials said a pet cat died.

No injuries were reported.

The home has been deemed uninhabitable.