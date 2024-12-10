Pet fostering and adoptions available through the holiday season

For the holiday season, many are considering gifting an animal a home. The Connecticut Humane Society offers animal foster and adoptions with the goal of keeping pets in homes. It operates in Newington, Waterford, and Westport.

“Think about an animal shelter first before you go to the pet store or puppy mill operation,” said Executive Director James Bias. “If you’re not quite sure whether a pet is right for you or your family, maybe you want to be a foster home.”

Bias says people should be aware of an animal’s behaviors traits, the cost of pet ownership, access to veterinary care and training before consider adoption or fostering an animal.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“Across the country and Connecticut is not immune to this, we’re seeing more that certainly the city shelters that are exploding with pets that sitting there waiting for a forever home.”

He says before people open their doors this holiday season to a new family member they should prep their homes.

“A Christmas tree is an invite for fun,” he said. “Also, if there are breakable ornaments, suddenly broken glass, even the electrical wiring in there can be harmful to them.”

Bias also recommends putting away food and alcoholic beverages that may be accessible to pets during holiday parties.