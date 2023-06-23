Travelers Championship

PGA Tour pushes back Saturday tee times at Travelers Championship due to weather

There are some changes to the schedule at the Travelers Championship on Saturday due to the weather.

The PGA Tour is pushing back tee times for the third-round to approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

There is some rain forecasted to move into Connecticut in the morning.

The golfers will play in threesomes and will go off from both the 1st and 10th tees and the final group is scheduled to tee off at 12:45 p.m.

Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and hospitality services will be available starting at 10 a.m.

