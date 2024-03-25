Milford

Pickup truck causes significant damage after crashing into building in Milford

By Angela Fortuna

Milford Fire Department

A store in Milford was significantly damaged after a pickup truck crashed into it, and officials are worried about a potential collapse.

The fire department said they were called to 109 Meadowside Road, which appears to be Speedy Mart Food Stores, at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Firefighters learned that a crash happened and one of the vehicles struck the building, causing significant structural damage.

Milford Fire Department
The building's power was cut and the area was taped off to prevent injuries from a potential collapse, according to fire officials.

The building department was notified of the incident. They said it isn't structurally safe to be occupied at this time.

A person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Another person refused treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

