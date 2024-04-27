Rebuilding Together Hartford fixes up 14 homes on National Rebuilding Day

Saturday marked National Rebuilding Day, a day that brings people together to help those in need.

In our state, more than 300 volunteers fixed up 14 homes in the Blue Hills neighborhood of Hartford.

One of those homes belonged to Theresa Battle.

"Sometimes, we need a little extra push, and little extra help, and this is great for me," said Battle.

Battle says she's lived on Euclid Street West for almost 50 years and needed some repairs, but she didn't do it alone.

On National Rebuilding Day, Rebuilding Together Hartford along with the Twilight Wish Foundation came out to fix it up.

"As you can see, there's so much work going on, and a lot of the work also is landscaping to make it fresh and new," said Dawn Whalen. "We also provide them with a dumpster so if they have stuff that they need to get rid of, this is the day to clean out your house."

Whalen is the executive director of the Rebuilding Together Hartford, an organization that has provided free home repairs to low-income homeowners in the Capital City for 30 years.

In the past they've helped Hartford's older population, people with disabilities, and military veterans.

"I helped set up the ring doorbell and move some things downstairs, and we've just been getting to know Theresa who is an amazing person," said volunteer Sequoia Turcotte Briggs.

NBC and Telemundo Connecticut were also there in support. Staff rolled up their sleeves and got to work, as well.

"We've been busy throwing mulch down, cleaning up some of the beds, trimming some of the bushes, even replanting some of this stuff, so it's been a fun day," said Storm Tracker Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

"As journalists, we feel as if we're part of the community. And this is a way of showing that. It's giving back to the community, helping a homeowner feel good, feel proud about what is probably their pride and joy, the most expensive thing they own," said NBC Connecticut's political reporter Mike Savino.

"It's a really nice home, and it just needs a little bit of love. We got a lot of leaves cleared out so it's going to look. It's going to be great," said NBC Connecticut's 7 p.m. producer Meagan Williams.