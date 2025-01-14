Pizza lovers flock to New Haven to kick off National Pizza Week

Pizza lovers went out to Wooster Street to eat at their favorite pizzerias in celebration of National Pizza Week.

In New Haven, the dining room at Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria was nearly full during lunch.

Customer Logan Keenan was sitting at a table accompanied by two college friends from New York.

Keenan said he wanted to bring them to one of his favorite pizzerias so they could try a Frank Pepe’s pie for themselves.

“They set the groundwork for what pizza should be, that thin crust, the high quality fresh sauce,” Keenan said.

The famous pizzeria will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in June. Some of their specialty pizzas include the popular white clam topping.

Zeneli’s Pizzeria has also made a mark for itself with its fresh Naples-style pizza.

Chef Gazmir Zeneli makes his pizza pies in a wood burning oven, using only Italian imported ingredients.

Chef Gazmir Zeneli prepares a pizza in his wood fire oven.

Zeneli said he appreciates his Wooster Street location, given the deep connection the neighborhood has with pizza.

"This is a good opportunity for people that like to try different kinds of pizza and we are here to make the difference, bring something new for them,” Zeneli said.

Colin Caplan, a New Haven native and pizza guru, explained the long-rooted history between pizza and the Elm city.

“The mastery is in the hands of these artists, it's all the traditions…the grandmas, the aunts, the uncles, everyone that passed down the tradition of making pizza, it’s in the heart, it’s in the hands, and it’s that same recipe, that same way of doing it, that’s what makes it so special,” Caplan said.