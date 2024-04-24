Plymouth school mourns sudden death of teacher

Plymouth is mourning the sudden death of a teacher.

Carolyn Celantano was a first-grade teacher at Plymouth Center School.

She passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, according to school superintendent Brian Falcone.

Celantano had been with the school district in various positions since 2012.

In an email to the school community sent Wednesday morning, Falcone said adults in the school were notified in the morning about Celentano's passing. School was dismissed at 12 p.m. to allow the staff to deal with the difficult news.

Falcone said because of the young age of the students at Plymouth Center School, they decided not to tell the students about Celantano's death and instead would let parents decide how to best address it with their children.

The district's crisis team will be available for students on Thursday, he said.