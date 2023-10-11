Police announce road closure for Saturday's Mystic Aquarium 50th anniversary celebration

Mystic Aquarium celebrates its 50th anniversary on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. The celebration will end with a fireworks display and to ensure safety for everyone, traffic restrictions will be in place.

According to the Groton Town Police Department, these are the affected locations and restrictions:

Starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, if you're planning to hit up River Road, you'll want to keep it northbound only from the Starr Street intersection up to Bindloss Road.

Temporary “NO PARKING” signs will be placed on the west side of River Road between Starr Street and Bindloss Road.

Temporary “NO PARKING” signs will be placed on the north and south sides of Clift Street from Pearl Street west to around the Clift Street curve.

Police said that any vehicle blocking traffic or emergency vehicle access will be towed.

The celebration will include the history of the aquarium through special guests, a “chili fest”, bands and beverages, ending with fireworks over the Mystic River.

For more information about the anniversary celebration, click here.